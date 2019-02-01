Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez excited to be part of upcoming series “Kapalaran”

Cebu City, Philippines – Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez has always dreamed to be part of an ABS-CBN project.

This year, she will be living her dream as she joins an upcoming series titled, “Kapalaran” headlined by Kapamilya stars JM De Guzman and Arci Muñoz.

“Kaya sobrang nagpapasalamat po talaga ako (sa ABS-CBN),” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

She will play Pia, the girlfriend of Chico, De Guzman’s character.

The series is produced by the RSB Drama Unit which also stars Slyvia Sanchez, Joey Marquez, Maris Racal, Kiko Estrada, Kid Yambao, and Kira Balinger.

“I am truly so honored and very grateful to be part of this teleserye. I am also so excited to work with everyone who is part of the show,” she said.

Alvarez, the daughter of former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player Bong Alvarez and actress Almira Muhlach, rose to fame when she joined Miss World Philippines 2018 and earned the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018 crown.

“Kapalaran” is her first major project in Kapamilya Network after she represented the Philippines in Reina Hispanoamericana 2018 in Bolivia.

“I feel like I just had to transition to acting but acting is still part of the entertainment industry just like beauty pageants, so it is similar in that sense,” she said. /bjo