Globe Telecom brings digital donation channel to various NGOs

Globe Telecom made it easier for its over 8,000 employees and thousands of guests to donate to their chosen non-government organizations (NGOs) through the use of GCash QR codes, raising almost P450,000 in just about two months.

From November 12, 2018 to January 6, 2019, Globe put up the “Purpose Tree” at its headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig to encourage its employees and guests to conveniently give back and donate to their chosen NGO. Using their GCash mobile app, anyone can simply send money from their GCash account to their preferred organization by scanning the assigned QR Code.

“In an era of mobile technology, potential donors want and expect to be able to act immediately. The use of GCash QR codes not only makes giving more convenient but also democratizes it. It puts control on the hands of the donors. They can choose their preferred NGO and donate any amount through GCash scan-to-pay online platform. This is much more efficient and larger in scale than traditional models like donation boxes and envelopes,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice-President for Corporate Communications at Globe.

Being a company committed to sustainability, Globe has chosen organizations that focus on three different social issues – education (Hero Foundation, Ayala Foundation-CENTEX, and Mano Amiga Academy), health (Smile Train Philippines, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRRMC)-Department of Radiotherapy, Philippine General Hospital-Cancer Ward for Kids, and Philippine Cerebral Palsy), and the environment (World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines).

Hero Foundation Executive Director Victor Bayani expressed his gratitude for all the help from Globe and GCash to get donations through innovation. He pointed out that GCash is the future of transactions as it gave Hero Foundation another channel for donations from prospective donors.

This was collaborated by World Wildlife Fund Corporate Partnerships Manager Cloda Urquico who said that “With GCash, Globe gives an avenue for its employees and GCash holders alike to donate easier. Those who want to support our cause in taking meaningful action, being part of our work in saving the planet, and creating a more sustainable future, can do so through the app.”

On the other hand, Dr. Mario Go, Jr. of the JRRMC Department of Radiotherapy said the institution is privileged to be in partnership with Globe in extending support and assistance for its patient-oriented projects. With GCash, “support has become quite more accessible and efficient in giving others the opportunity to extend their help,” he said.