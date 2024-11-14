CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguars hold off UCLM, stay on top in HS standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars narrowly escaped with a 64-62 victory over the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in the CESAFI Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Thursday, November 14, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the win, USJ-R tightened its grip on the top spot in the standings, boasting an impressive 9-1 record and securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

On the other hand, UCLM’s loss dropped its record to 4-6, effectively ending its hopes of advancing to the Final Four as the team now sits in eighth place.

JV Oringo was the standout performer for USJ-R, delivering a dominant double-double to lead his team. Oringo finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, one steal, and one assist, shooting 8-of-13 from the field.

His all-around play was crucial in helping the Baby Jaguars fend off the Webmasters’ late-game surge.

Neil Narvaez contributed 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal, while Kyle Barrieta and Clark Candia combined for 14 points, making key contributions in the tightly contested game.

The Baby Jaguars started strong, building a 10-point lead, 28-18—their largest advantage of the first half. However, UCLM fought back in the second half, opening the period with a 9-3 run. Prince Mallorca capped off the rally with a putback basket, trimming USJ-R’s lead to just one, 39-40.

Oringo briefly restored the lead for USJ-R at 41-39, but UCLM then seized its first lead of the game when Adam Wade Luche hit back-to-back three-pointers, putting the Webmasters up, 47-45.

From there, both teams exchanged blows, with six lead changes and four ties, setting up a fierce back-and-forth battle in the final minutes. UCLM remained resilient, and with just one minute remaining, the game was tight at 62-63 in favor of USJ-R.

USJ-R struggled to protect the ball in the dying moments, committing several turnovers that could have allowed UCLM to capitalize and take control. However, UCLM also committed crucial turnovers, missing these opportunities. With less than 10 seconds remaining, Candia missed a critical jumper, but the rebound found Felix Ragasajo, whose turnover in the closing seconds handed possession back to USJ-R.

Forced to foul to extend the game, UCLM put Barrieta on the line, where he calmly sank both free throws, sealing the victory for USJ-R.

Despite a valiant effort from UCLM’s Dan Mitchell Ferraren, who finished with 21 points, and Ragasajo, who added 10 points, the Webmasters’ season has come to an unfortunate end, marking a stark contrast to last season’s performance, which saw them advance to the Final Four.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP