Miss Universe Vietnam: ‘I created this miracle for myself’

CEBU CITY – February 2, Saturday, was the day for Miss Universe Vietnam H’hen Nie to take the centerstage and shine like the queen that she truly is.

The beauty queen arrived in Manila on February 1, Friday, and proceeded to Naga City in Camarines Sur where she captivated 12,000 students from all over Bicol region with the story about her humble beginnings and colorful journey that led her to the Miss Universe stage.

H’hen Nie worked as a domestic helper and sent herself to school where she eventually finished a degree in Finance despite her family’s situation.

She was able to share this story as the guest of honor in the 2019 Francis Padua Papica Foundation Inc. (FPFI) Youth Congress that was held at the Jess Robredo Coliseum in Naga City, according to speaker and Cebu resident Ray Nobleza.

She joined speakers such as Miss Universe 2010 4th runner up Maria Venus Raj, singer Franco Laurel and couple Vince and Patricia Hizon.

In her official Instagram account, H’hen Nie wrote that she was honored and grateful to be part of the event.

She said that the opportunity allowed her to meet the youth of the Philippines and share her story.

“Without any part of my past, I wouldn’t be the person I am right now. I believe in the miracle of life, that if you truly believe, life will not give up on you,” she wrote.

While she is being called as Vietnam’s Cinderella, H’hen Nie pointed out the distinguishing trait that sets her apart from the fictional character found in children’s storybooks.

“Many people call me the ‘Cinderella of Vietnam,’ but Cinderella has a fairy godmother to help her, while I created this miracle for myself,” she wrote.

Read More: Girl from Cebu meets Miss Universe Vietnam

The beauty queen belongs to the Ede or Rade tribe, a minority group in Vietnam that takes up five percent of the population.

When she competed in Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand last December, she was introduced as the “26-year-old Finance major (who) served as a nanny, serving food and cleaning houses to go to college” as she sashayed on the runway wearing a yellow gown and receiving loud cheers from the audience.

To support herself and help her family, she also worked as a tutor and leaflet distributor.

She ended up in the pageant’s Top 5 finalists. Miss Philippines Catriona Gray won the contest.

Miss Universe Vietnam’s coach and trainer is Anjo Santos from Bicol.

In her Instagram post, H’hen Nie thanked the Filipinos for their warm welcome and dished out nuggets of wisdom for her followers.

She wrote: “Believe in yourself, always make the efforts, think positively, you would definitely achieve your dreams.” /dcb