Love lessons one can relate to in Louise Delos Reyes, Xian Lim’s upcoming movie, ‘Hanggang Kailan?’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Love yourself and love each other imperfectly.

These are among the lessons that moviegoers should look forward to for the upcoming movie, “Hanggang Kailan?” topbilled by Viva artists Xian Lim and Louise Delos Reyes.

“What I like about the story kasi is gusto ko yung pagiging authentic yung nararamdaman nilang dalawa towards each other,” Delos Reyes told Cebu Entertainment Group in an interview.

In the movie, Delos Reyes plays Kath while Lim is Donnie. Both are in a two-year relationship but decided to break up.

Before saying goodbye, they will travel to Saga, Japan for four days and three nights.

Delos Reyes admitted that she could relate to Kath.

“Si Kath kasi parang marami siyang beses nasaktan dito sa movie. At marami din siyang chance na pwedeng umalis sa relationship. Siguro nakakarelate ako sa doong sense, kasi ano eh parang hindi ko alam kung nature to ng babae na very hopeful. Palagi nating iniisip na baka naman kasi after nito trial lang to. Kakayanin namin to. Ganoon si Kath, ganoon ako in real life,” she added.

The movie will also lead to some questions.

“What if may ganitong situation? Ano ang gagawin? Paano ka mag wo-work sa ganoon? Anong pwede mong maramdaman after at anong pwede mong gawin?” she said.

“Hanggang Kailan?” is Delos Reyes’ first project with Lim.

This is also her second lead movie after she left GMA Network in 2017 and moved to ABS-CBN.

Delos Reyes’ ” last film was “Para Sa Broken Hearted” in 2018 with Yassi Pressman, Sam Concepcion, and Marco Gumabao.

For Lim, many men can also relate to his character.

“He (Donnie) represents most guys na misunderstood. I think nagawa lang ng kalalakihan is ang magmahal ng lubusan,” the Kapamilya actor said.

He also hopes that the viewers can relate to Kath and Donnie’s love story.

“Gusto namin masabi sa sarili nila na ganoon ako mag mahal before, ganyan ako magmahal ngayon. Ganyan ako nasaktan before and now nakabangon,” he said.

Lim’s last movie was the blockbuster hit, “Miss Granny” in 2018 with Sarah Geronimo and James Reid.

“Hanggang Kailan?” is directed by Bona Fajardo, the man behind films like “Kahit Ayaw Mo Na” (2018), “I Found My Heart in Santa Fe” (2018), and “Iliw” (2009).

Produced by Viva Films, “Hanggang Kailan?” will hit Philippine cinemas on February 6. /dbs