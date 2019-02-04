AppleOne Group celebrates Chinese New Year

Group of companies welcomes year of the pig with its first CNY celebration

4 February 2019 (Cebu, PHILIPPINES) – AppleOne Properties, Inc. (API) group of companies crossed the threshold to the Year of the Pig as it staged its first Chinese New Year celebration on 1 February in the AppleOne Equicom Tower in the Cebu Business Park.

In attendance were API President and CEO Ray Manigsaca, and Chairman Venus Manigsaca, along with API executives including Assistant Vice President for External Affairs Ria Ledesma, Senior Vice President Barbara Cabo, and Assistant Vice President for Construction & Operations Tonette Barriga. Kathy Angala and Dorothy Wurgler-Cronin, General Managers of API subsidiaries Diamond Suites & Residences and the forthcoming Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, respectively, were on-hand as well.

VIP guests included Chinese Consul Cai Wen, Chinese Vice Consul Li Bingyu, Department of Tourism Region 7 Director Shalimar Hofer Tamano, and President of the Cebu Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Ambassador Frank Benedicto.

The celebration began with a quick welcome by Samantha Manigsaca, keynote speech by Assistant Vice President for Business Development Ray Patrick Manigsaca, and the Hoi Gwong or Eye-Dotting Ceremony. Blue Elephant Sky Lounge, located in the building’s 19th floor, was the location for a sumptuous, Chinese New Year-inspired dinner. Dinner was a happy occasion that started with a lively Yee Sang Toss prepared by Diamond Suites’ Sous Chef Wally Fetalvero.

API is the developer of AppleOne Equicom Tower in the Cebu Business Park and the first gated condominium in the region, AppleOne Banawa Heights. Its subsidiary, AppleOne Mactan, Inc., is the developer of the forthcoming five-star Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort. SunSky is the developer of Diamond Suites & Residences, while Brickwall operates Boardwalk City Residences and a mall under the Double Dragon Properties’ CityMall chain, CityMallDanao.

