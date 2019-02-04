Images of the Cebu Provincial Government’s turn over of P32M infra projects, cash incentives
|February 04,2019 - 03:25 PM
LOOK: Here are additional photos from the turn over of P7.4 million in cash incentives and over P21 million in infrastructure projects to various localities in the province led by Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale. /Contributed Photos
