Davide, Magpale turn over P32M infra projects, cash incentives

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Kicking off 2019 with a good start, at least P7.4 million in cash incentives and over P21 million in infrastructure projects were turned over by the Cebu Provincial Government to various localities in the province.

At least P3.5 million in agriculture and fisheries’ tools were also turned over to various beneficiary-associations last month.

From January 10 to 18, Gov. Hilario P. Davide III and Vice Gov. Agnes A. Magpale went to the towns of Dalaguete and Argao in the south and Sogod, Catmon, San Remigio and Bogo City in the north to deliver the Capitol’s services and programs.

On January 10, they were in Sogod and Catmon to distribute cash incentives to the 827 barangay workers–tanods, lupon tagapamayapa, barangay health workers (BHWs), barangay nutrition scholars (BNS), barangay animal health aides (BAHA) and daycare workers–amounting to P1.487 million.

Each tanod and lupong tagapamayapa received P1,500 while all BHWs, BAHA, daycare workers and BNS got P2,400 each.

The cash incentives which they received was for the year 2018.

Apart from the distribution of cash incentives, Davide and Magpale also inaugurated two newly-constructed school buildings with two classrooms each in Barangay Tabunok in Sogod and in Barangay Basak in Catmon.

Each school building costs P1.966 million or a total of P3.9 million.

The Capitol’s top officials together with the Provincial Agriculture Officer also distributed more than P2 million worth of fishing materials and equipment to the two towns.

Davide said that the annual cash incentives for barangay workers is the Capitol’s way of appreciating them for their hardwork and sacrifices.

“This is our way of recognizing your invaluable work being at the forefront in addressing the needs of the people,” Davide said.

Six days after, Davide and Magpale headed to Argao and Dalaguete to deliver a total of P17.2 million in various projects, cash incentives as well as farm and fishing inputs.

At least P1.284 million in cash incentives were distributed to the 712 barangay workers in Dalaguete while P1.873 million in incentives were given out to 1,077 barangay workers in Argao.

Magpale, for her part, said that the distribution of cash incentives is being done annually by the Provincial Government. She appealed to those people criticizing the program not to soil it with politics since barangay workers deserve what they get.

“Gi konsiderar namo kamo nga mga heroes. Sa panahon nga nagkinahanglan og dinali-ang tabang ang mga kabus diha sa barangay ilabi na sa kabukiran, anaa dayon kamo nga moabag kanila,” Magpale said.

Apart from cash incentives, farmers in Dalaguete town and farmers and fishermen in Argao town received at least P1.412 million worth of materials, equipment and inputs.

In Argao, a P5 million two-story school building for the Cebu Technological University broke ground, while a P7.7 million road concreting project in Barangay Mopeller-Tulang section was turned over by Capitol.

On January 18, smiles were all over the faces of barangay workers, farmers and fisherfolks as well as pupils in San Remigio town and Bogo City.

Davide and Magpale, together with the other Capitol officials and local executives, turned over P7.148 million worth of school buildings, cash incentives and farm and fishing implements to the beneficiaries.

In San Remigio, Davide and Magpale led the ceremonial turnover of two-room school buildings, each worth P2.009 million, to the Victoria Elementary School in Barangay Victoria and the Gawaygaway Elementary School in Barangay Gawaygaway, a mountain village located some 21 kilometers away from the town proper.

“Malipayon ko og mapasalamaton sa Provincial Government pinanguluhan ni Gov. Hilario Davide ug Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale,” said Austrelina Monzales, Victoria Elementary School principal.

Davide and Magpale also distributed at least P1.6 million worth of cash incentives to 852 barangay workers in San Remegio town.

San Remegio Mayor Mariano Martinez said that the services provided by the administration of Davide and Magpale goes beyond politics.

“Kining ila (Davide and Magpale) way saad-saad, buhat gyud,” Martinez told barangay workers in a message.

A total of P170, 900 in farm and fishing implements, premium bananas and cacao seedlings were also distributed by the Capitol, through the Provincial Agriculture Office headed by Roldan Sarajena, to various farmers and fishermen associations in San Remigio.

From San Remigio, the Capitol officials proceeded to Bogo City for the distribution of over P1.350 million cash incentives to 729 barangay tanods, lupon tagapamayapa, daycare workers, BHWs and BNS.