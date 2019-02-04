It’s Carcar versus Talisay in Samsam Gullas Cup Finals
Cebu City, Philippines – A new champion will be crowned in the Samsam Gullas Cup after the Talisay Aquastars blew away the reigning champions San Fernando Spartans, 87-67, in the semifinals last Saturday, February 2, at Talisay City Sports Complex.
Keaton Clyde Taburnal spearheaded Talisay’s attack as he posted all-around numbers of 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals to propel the Aquastars to the best-of-three finals, which begins on Tuesday, February 5, at same venue.
In the championship series, the Aquastars will face the Carcar Lechoneros, who barged into the finals with a 75-72 win over the Minglanilla Archangels in the other semis game.
Rey Alfeche tallied a massive double-double of 22 points and 16 rebounds along with five assists for Carcar.
Jay Deiparine was the high-point man for Talisay City.
Keith Gulle, John Soreso and Ronaldo Gerladino each had 16 points to lead San Fernando but it wasn’t enough to put a dent into Talisay City’s winning streak, which now stands at six after sweeping the five-game elimination round. /bjo
