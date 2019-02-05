Mom arrested for sexually exploiting daughters and niece to face cybercrime, human trafficking charges 

Cebu City, Philippines – Charges of cybercrime and human trafficking will be filed against the mother who was arrested in Alcantara town on Monday afternoon, February 4, 2019, for allegedly exploiting her daughters and niece.

Senior Superintendent Romeo Perigo, chief of Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO -7) said the suspect, who is 32 years old, is now detained at the headquarters of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) in Barangay Lahug.

“We will be filing charges against her for violating Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Law. But we’re also studying the possibility to file trafficking charges in connection with cybercrime,” said Perigo.

He added that the victims, aged 13 years old, three years old, and below one year old, are now under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD -7).

Based on their initial findings, Perigo said the suspect transacts with what they believe to be pedophiles from the United States and Australia.

“We are still gathering more information. But based on our initial findings, we believe that transactions are from the US and Australia,” Perigo said. /bjo