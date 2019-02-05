Mambaling Police nab three persons for illegal drugs 

Cebu City, Phillipines – Three persons were caught in two separate anti-drugs operations in Barangay Puntod Mambaling on Monday evening, February 4, 2019.

Senior Inspector Francis Renz Talosig of the Mambaling Police Station spearheaded the two operations that led to the arrest of Casper Gabuya, Gonzalo Gomez, and Marijo Generalao.

Gabuya was a subject of a complaint in the Cebu City Police Office’s “Itug-an ni CD” social media drug campaign program.

After days of surveillance, police made their move on Monday and collared Gabuya.

Gomez was also nabbed as he was caught buying illegal drugs from Gabuya during the operation.

Sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 12.94 grams and estimated value of P87,994 were seized from Gabuya. Two sachets were taken from Gomez.

Generalao, meanwhile, was caught in a separate operation with four sachets of suspected illegal drugs.

She was already previously arrested for illegal drugs.

Generalao is a resident of Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo Fatima. She said she bought the drugs in Barangay Mambaling. /bjo