Sinulog Short Film Festival: Best Music Video winner says delivery of song’s message was key to success

Cebu City, Philippines – Choose a good song and relay its message well in the video.

This was the one of the key tips shared by Frenyx Tarongoy, the 27-year-old musical arranger, composer, and video producer who was one of the top prize awardees in the Sinulog Short Film Festival 2019 awarding ceremony held at the SM Seaside City Cebu last Saturday, February 2, 2019.

His music video for the song “Love of a Child,” which focuses on the irony of poor and rich children celebrating Sinulog Festival, was named the Best Music Video.

The song was written by Jundel Bacalso. Interpreter was Francis Niño Colipano while the arranger was Nendel Endrina.

So what makes his video stand out from the rest?

“Kay swak sa theme and the message was really clear despite the cinematography,” he said.

To make a good music video, Tarongoy said there is a need to connect the song’s message to its listeners and viewers.

“Cinematography, camera shots, and ideas are advantages. But the key jud is to make and choose a good song and relay the messege sa video nga sakto lang,” told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Perfect timing

Tarongoy won P30,000 cash prize for the win.

“We really want the messege of the song nga ma feel sa tanan. Mission accomplished na mi,” he said.

The music video was three years in the making, as he started to collect the clips since 2017.

This is not the first time that Tarongoy joined the Music Video category in Sinulog Short Film Festival.

His song “Gugma Mo” made it to the list of finalists in 2016 while his 2017 entry “Halad” finished second place.

Tarongoy added some points of

“Treat your downfall as a learning experience. Meet new people, do collaboration, and keep on learning. Lastly, do not let the spotlight ruin your character,” he said.

Full list of winners for Music Video category

Best Music Video – Love of a Child by Frenyx Tarongoy

Gugma lang ang Tubag by Roldan Ardines (second place)

Balaang Sto. Niñ Ang Giya Ko by Aldo Banaynal (third place)

Best Poster – Sinulog Oh Sinulog (Cresente Estoce Jr.)

Best Playbill – Sinulog Oh Sinulog (Cresente Estoce Jr.)

Best Packaging – Sinulog Oh Sinulog (Cresente Estoce Jr.)