More images from the Ermita fire in Cebu City

CEBU CITY – The fire that hit the densely populated Barangay Ermita in Cebu City razed at least a hundred houses in three sitios of the coastal village on Tuesday afternoon, February 5, 2019.

READ: Fire razes at least 100 houses in 3 sitios in Ermita, Cebu City

LOOK: Scenes from Ermita fire

Here are more images of the fire.

Barangay Ermita, Sitio Bato fire WATCH: A video of Tuesday’s fire in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita in Cebu City. |Tonee Despojo Posted by Cebu Daily News on Tuesday, February 5, 2019