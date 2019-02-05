More images from the Ermita fire in Cebu City
CEBU CITY – The fire that hit the densely populated Barangay Ermita in Cebu City razed at least a hundred houses in three sitios of the coastal village on Tuesday afternoon, February 5, 2019.
Here are more images of the fire.
Barangay Ermita, Sitio Bato fire
WATCH: A video of Tuesday’s fire in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita in Cebu City. |Tonee Despojo
