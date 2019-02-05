Fire razes at least 100 houses in 3 sitios in Ermita, Cebu City
CEBU CITY – The fire that hit the densely populated Barangay Ermita in Cebu City has razed at least a hundred houses in three sitios of the coastal village.
The fire, which broke out at around 1 p.m. and placed under control at 3:05 p.m., was believed to have originated from the house owned by a certain Ronron Sarmiento, residents claimed.
Authorities are still confirming reports that a child was trapped inside the fire site./elb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.