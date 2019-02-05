Fire razes at least 100 houses in 3 sitios in Ermita, Cebu City

By Morexette Marie B. Erram |February 05,2019 - 03:19 PM

 

Fire scene at Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City. | Photo by Tonee Despojo

CEBU CITY – The fire that hit the densely populated Barangay Ermita in Cebu City has razed at least a hundred houses in three sitios of the coastal village.

Fire Chief Inspector Noel Ababon, the city fire marshall, said they were still determining the extent of the damage wrought by the fire that began in Sitio Bato and spread to Sitios Vendor and Kastilaan.

The fire, which broke out at around 1 p.m. and placed under control at 3:05 p.m.,  was believed to have originated from the house owned by a certain Ronron Sarmiento, residents claimed.

Authorities are still confirming reports that a child was trapped inside the fire site./elb

 

 

 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.