Fire razes at least 100 houses in 3 sitios in Ermita, Cebu City

CEBU CITY – The fire that hit the densely populated Barangay Ermita in Cebu City has razed at least a hundred houses in three sitios of the coastal village.

Fire Chief Inspector Noel Ababon, the city fire marshall, said they were still determining the extent of the damage wrought by the fire that began in Sitio Bato and spread to Sitios Vendor and Kastilaan.

The fire, which broke out at around 1 p.m. and placed under control at 3:05 p.m., was believed to have originated from the house owned by a certain Ronron Sarmiento, residents claimed.

Authorities are still confirming reports that a child was trapped inside the fire site./elb