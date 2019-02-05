LOOK: Scenes from Ermita fire
By Morexette Erram, Tonee Despojo |February 05,2019 - 02:11 PM
Cebu City, Philippines – A fire broke out in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita here on Tuesday noon.
The fire has been raised to third alarm at 1:30 p.m. and to Task Force Alpha at 1:40 p.m.
Here are scenes from the fire:
