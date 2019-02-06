Japanese national found dead in Talisay City hotel room

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Japanese national was found unresponsive inside a hotel room in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City on Wednesday afternoon, February 6.

Police identified the victim as Minato Kazunari, 47, who currently resides in Barangay Maslog, Sibulan town in Negros Oriental.

Police Officer 1 Kris Puerto, desk officer of the Talisay City Police Station, told Cebu Daily News Digital that investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Kazunari’s death.

“As of now, we are still waiting for the autopsy results. We still don’t know the cause of his death,” Puerto said in Cebuano.

According to the police, hotel staff alerted them of a guest who was found unresponsive in one of their hotel rooms at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday. /bjo