New attraction in Toledo City: Pool-like river beneath New Ilihan Bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There’s a new attraction in Toledo City that’s fast gaining popularity.

Videos and photos of people flocking to the New Ilihan Bridge in Barangay Ilihan in Toledo City, located 47.2 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, are making rounds on social media since Monday, February 5, 2019, because of the pool-like waters of the Hinulawan River.

Various netizens, most of whom identify themselves as residents of Toledo City, did not pass up the chance to check the new attraction.

One of those who shared his ‘fun time’ in the New Ilihan Bridge was Facebook user Leinev Gemperoso, who told Cebu Daily News Digital in an interview that they did not expect for the new bridge to become an instant hit.

Gemperoso said it all began when he saw on his feed a picture of children swimming in what looked like mini waterfalls that turned out to be a mini-dam that was constructed along the river beneath the bridge.

“And on Tuesday, which was a Holiday because we’re celebrating the Chinese New Year, a lot of people were curious. Including me and my circle of friends. When we visited to see if it’s true, a lot of people were already there,” Gemperoso said in Cebuano.

He added that he and his friends were not able to resist taking a dip into the “cool and refreshing water”.



“We really enjoyed our time there. The river water was cool and refreshing, especially since it’s flowing. And if you don’t want to swim, the view there is spectacular,” said Gemperoso.

The New Ilihan Bridge was opened last October 2018 to serve as a diversion route for vehicles bound for northwestern towns plying from the Naga – Uling Road. The bridge is located a few meters away from portions of Naga – Uling Road that belongs to Barangay Ilihan.

Since an increase in the influx of visitors was noted in Toledo City’s new bridge, safety concerns were also raised.

As a response, the Office of the City Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage of Toledo City Government issued a statement on their official Facebook page, assuring the public that safety measures will be placed.

“In relation to the recent development of the Hinulawan River and to safeguard the welfare of every Toledanos, the OIC (officer-in-charge) of this office personally visited the site in order to assess the situation,” the statement said.

“Further, upon the instruction of then-Senator turned Mayor, John Henry R. Osmeña, the OIC met with the local leaders and personnel of the police station in order to formulate security plans to hamper possible threat to human security and other related matters,” it added. /bjo