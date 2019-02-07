Radisson Blu celebrates the day of hearts

Radisson Blu Cebu adorns the month of love with indulgent offers that are sure to woo passionate pairs on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2018.

Couples dining at Feria will delight in Dinner Desires, a delectable dinner buffet with free-flowing beverages and sweet roses for PHP 2,250 net per person.

Soulmates looking to satisfy their craving for all exquisite will savor the Taste of Romance, a tasteful 5-course dinner presentation of scrumptious dishes paired with glasses of red and white wine. Perfected with dreamy ballads by a live duo, this romantic special is available at the Lobby Lounge for PHP 2,800 net per person.

Lovers planning an afternoon rendezvous in February will croon over Tea for Two at the Lobby Lounge. An exquisite preparation of delightful treats and refreshing tea for twosomes is available daily from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM for only PHP 980 net per couple.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 402-9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com.