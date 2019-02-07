Duterte orders ‘vigorous campaign’ for immunization amid measles outbreak

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a vigorous campaign to promote the complete immunization for children after the Health department declared a measles outbreak in Metro Manila.

Duterte’s order was made during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in Malacañang, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

“The Department of Health’s immunization program was likewise tackled. The President ordered a vigorous campaign to promote the complete immunization for children,” Panelo said Thursday.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier declared a measles outbreak in Metro Manila following the 550 percent increase in patients contracting the virus from January 1 to February 6 this year compared with the same period last year.

Earlier, the DOH said that the country’s vaccination coverage rate had dropped to 60 percent following the controversy surrounding anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia. As a result, some parents refused to have their children vaccinated for fear that they would suffer adverse side effects.

Last week, Duterte urged parents to have their children inoculated against preventable illnesses and not be bothered by the Dengvaxia controversy.