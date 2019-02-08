45 houses razed in two dawn fires in separate villages in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Firefighters in Cebu City and neighboring areas had their hands full early today, February 8, as two separate fires, happening barely an hour and a half apart, hit separate barangays in Cebu City, destroying a total of 45 houses and displacing a still undertermined number of families.

City firefighters rushed to Sitio Paradise 2 in Barangay Kinasang-an due to another fire alarm that was rang at 4:34 a.m.

The second fire happened as another group of firefighters had just doused the blaze that broke out at 2:30 a.m. and destroyed 15 houses in Barangay Tinago. The Tinago fire was placed under control 30 minutes later, or at 3:04 a.m.

When the Kinasang-an fire broke out, the City Fire Department was still to declare a fire out in Tinago.

According to Fire Chief Inspector Noel Nelson Ababon, Cebu City’s fire marshal, at least 30 houses made of light materials were burned down in the Kinasang-an fire.

Ababon said they were still determining what caused the fire that started in the house of a Victor Nadera. It was placed under control at 5:17 a.m.,

In Barangay Tinago, meanwhile, the fire department declared a fire out at 5:38 a.m. /elb