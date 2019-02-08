Lifeless body of Korean national found in Mabolo condo 

Cebu City, Philippines – A Korean national was found dead inside his rented unit in a high-end condominium in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Investigators from the homicide department of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) identified the victim as Jung Young Su. He was 40 years old.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez, who led the investigation, told reporters that the building staff alerted them of an unresponsive person inside one of their units.

Ybañez said they found Jung’s body at around 9 a.m. today at the 18th floor of the condominium, which is located at Tres Borces Street, Barangay Mabolo.

He added that one of Jung’s friends asked assistance from the condominium staff past 7 a.m. after the latter got no response from his friend at his unit’s door.

“There were no signs of forced entry. And per our initial investigation, there are no signs of foul play,” said Ybañez.

Ybañez said Jung’s body will undergo autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Based on the documents found inside the unit, investigators found out that Jung formerly worked in a casino in South Korea.

A receipt from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) showed that Jung arrived from South Korea in December 2018.

“We are now closely coordinating with the Korean consul on this,” Ybañez added. /bmjo