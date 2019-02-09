PRO-7 troops who served BOL plesbicite duty in Lanao del Norte get not just 6 but a 7-day break

(UPDATED STORY)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After returning from a peacekeeping duty in Lanao del Norte, the 329 policemen from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will get to enjoy a seven-day break.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, initially announced that the troops would be getting a six-day holiday with pay during the ceremony to welcome back the RMFB-7 forces, who arrived this morning after spending a week in Lanao del Norte as augmentation security forces during the conduct of the plesbiscite for the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

However, Sinas decided to be a bit more generous, adding another day to the vacation given to the RMFB troops, which he announced during the boodle fight meal that culminated the welcome back rites.

Sinas also congratulated the elite police unit for a job well done.

“We were cited for a good job, for setting an example, and making sure the troop is organized when deployed,” said Sinas during the ceremony held at Camp Sergio Osmeña, the PRO-7 headquarters in Cebu City.

He said PRO-7 is grateful that none of the policemen was harmed during their assignment in the towns of Lanao del Norte, which was rocked with explosions hours before the plebiscite on February 6.

READ: Explosions rock Lanao del Norte on eve of BOL plebiscite

The RMB-7 personnel were sent to Lanao del Norte last Saturday, February 2, with a send-off ceremony held in Sibonga town in southern Cebu. They returned on board a vessel that docked at Pier 1 in Cebu City at 7:30 a.m. today, Saturday, February 9./elb