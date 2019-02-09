Scenes from the clean up drive initiated by the Toledo City Police Station
|February 09,2019 - 11:30 AM
LOOK: Personnel from the Toledo City Police Station led by Police Supt. Janette P. Rafter, the station commander, organized a clean up drive at the Hinulawan River in Barangay Ilihan at 6 a.m. today, February 9. The activity was the police station’s contribution to saving the environment. / Toledo City Police Station
