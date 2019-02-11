Battle of the winners: 13 boxers get chance to compete in Canada

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 13 boxers from Cebu will get a chance to go to Canada and represent the Philippines in an invitational amateur boxing tournament.

This after they won in their respective divisions in the Battle of the Winners, an amateur boxing tournament spearheaded by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) held Sunday afternoon, February 10, 2019 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

According to Lorenzo “Chao” Sy, the amateur Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) Central Visayas head and PSC coordinator in-charge for boxing development, the tournament in Canada is an invitation from the Top Dog Boxing Club of Dennis Paige facilitated by Christian Rodriguez, a Cebuano who used to be a sports journalist in Cebu but is now residing in Canada.

Sy added that the tournament will be in June.

Of the 13, six are under the Joeric Stable. These are Ashley Abello, who won via unanimous decision against Kieth Delara of Batang Lacion in the 55-kilograms; Clinton Martenez, who also scored a unanimous decision against Nemuel Arañas of Carcar in the 38-kgs; JM Andrejas, who won when the referee stopped his bout against Adrian Arellano of RWS in the 47-kgs; Rokie Villagonzalo, who also won via RSC (referee stopped contest) against John Niño Ebra in the 52-kgs; Aki Abello, who scored a split decision against Vincent Unidos of Batang Lacion in the 47-kgs and Jimpaul Dignos, who also won via unanimous decision against another Batang Lacion boxer, Jemar Pepito, in the 56-kgs.

Three of the pugs who also tallied victories are from 10,000 BC stable. They are David Joselito, who scored a unanimous decision against Marvin Birao of Batang Lacion in the 27-kgs; Jay Brian Baricuatro, who defeated Kieth Nikko Velez in the 34-kgs and Ashley Fazardo, who outclassed Alexis Jaboner. Baricuatro scored a unanimous decision while Fajardo won via a split decision.

The rest of the winners were J Payagal of Carcar, who managed a split decision against Gian Espina of Mandaue in the 27-kgs and John Kevin Jimenez of Team Cebu City, who scored an RSC against Angelus Dumaguit of Batang Lacion in the 46-kgs.

Batang Lacion didn’t go home empty-handed as Earl Lorence Pepi and Christian Baluna won their bouts. Pepi scored a split decision against stablemate Carlo Dumaguit in the 31-kgs while Baluna also won via split decision against Alexander Bonita of Joeric in the 47-kgs.

Sy added that 46 boxers showed up to compete but only 36 were able to go up the ring because the others were still too young and were still neophytes. /bmjo