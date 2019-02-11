Cops told to honor their uniforms as PNP celebrates 28th founding anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “The PNP uniform should not be worn lightly since it’s like a sacred national costume.”

Deputy Director General Archie Gamboa, chief for operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), urged personnel of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to honor and wear their uniforms with pride as he commended them for the “incomparable“ performance of the regional police.

“Cebu must be the second most important city in the country next to Manila. Hence, maintaining the peace and order and upholding the PNP’s vision must be a challenging role to undertake by the men and women of the Philippine National Police in Regional Office 7,”Gamboa said in his speech.

Gamboa was the guest speaker of PRO-7 in their Monday flag raising where they also celebrated the 28th founding anniversary of the PNP.

“Reminiscing the past, I am one of the privileged officers who got to wear different uniforms, both the khaki and the blue. What is it in the uniform? It serves as the classification of the organization the wearer of the uniform belongs to,” said Gamboa.

Gamboa reminded the police that their “lives and limbs” would be at risk every time they would be in action in the performance of their duty./dbs