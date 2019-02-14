Love month at Waterfront Cebu

Cebu City – Love is in the air at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The hotel invites valued guests to a whole month of celebration of love and happiness as it offers different promotions from its food and beverage outlets.

Presenting an experience to remember, Executive Chef Alessio is dressing UNO’s buffet with a mouth-watering spread for all seafood and meat lovers at only Php 998.00 nett while Mizu lets you embark in a seafood splendor with steamed Lapu-lapu fillet in Ponzu sauce with tofu, dried mushroom and vegetables for Php 1,200.00.

If you’re looking for a distinctively regal setting for Valentine’s Day, head to La Gondola and treat your sweetheart to an intimate meal for two with our decadent and special set menu prepared for just the two of you for only Php 2,500.00 and end your date night with Chef Xavier’s masterfully crafted luscious treat at Madeleine available for only Php 699.00.

Make sweeter memories with your sweetheart at the Lobby Lounge as you share an aftertnoon tea that comes with a cute teddy bear as your special gift all for only Php 399.00.

If Chinese noodles are your loved one’s favorite, take her/him at Café Fortuna and get a taste of their crispy pancit canton with meat, seafood, and vegetables in a thick sauce for Php 250.00.

Valued guests checked-in at the hotel looking for some time for relaxation can just lay down and enjoy our plush beds and pillows while munching on Room Service’s Barbequed Baby Back Ribs Specials served with corn and potatoes sidings that comes with a choice of local beer or a non-alcoholic drink only for Php 850.00 nett.

Looking to spend Valentine’s at the pool? Satiate in a selection of chicken wings in three different flavors at Pool Aquarius served with fresh vegetables and cheese sauce for Php 450.00 nett.

And of course, the Chinese New Year celebration isn’t over yet. Fete on the Year of the Pig with a selection of Chinese Cantonese dishes created by Chef Low at Tin Gow. Choose from set menus featuring items such as Yee sang salmon, braised abalone with sea cucumber and mushrooms, salad prawn with spring roll, steamed live fish (Chinese style) and much more.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at 1 Salinas Dr. Lahug Cebu City. The hotel is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates are at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino can be reached at 032 232 6888.