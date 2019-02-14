It’s going to be a cold, rainy Valentine’s Day in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Expect cold weather for lovers this Valentine’s Day as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Sciences Association in Central Visayas (Pagasa-7) said that Cebu is expecting 100 percent of rain today, February 14, 2019.

Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa-7, told Cebu Daily News Digital that the northwest monsoon, or amihan, is bringing with it light to moderate rains and scattered rainshower.

Quiblat said that the rains are expected to be short but frequent throughout the day but will not be strong enough to cause flooding or landslide.

On Thursday dawn, Pagasa-7 recorded a temperature reading as low as 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat said that throughout the day, temperature isn’t going to exceed 29 degrees Celsius.

“It is going to be a cold Valentine’s Day,” said Quiblat.

Quiblat added that today may also be a windy day as the northeast winds may reach up to 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

This kind of weather is expected to last until tomorrow, February 15, while rains are expected to clear on Saturday, February 16. /bmjo