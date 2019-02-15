Renewal of Kenneth Dong’s Liv Super Club’s business permit under scrutiny – Quisumbing

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Police Office’s (MCPO) recommendation for the city government not to renew the business permits of clubs allegedly used as distribution points of party drugs is now under review at the City Legal Office (MCLO).

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing said he immediately forwarded to the MCLO the communication letter from MCPO, dated Febuary 13, that asked the city government not to renew the business permits of Liv Super Club and some other bars also accused of being distribution centers of peddlers of party drugs, particulary ecstasy.

“This is something that in the city of Mandaue, we have been very careful about for so long,” said Quisumbing.

“We are willing to work with MCPO. Ato nang gi-forward ang ilang (MCPO) recommendation to the City Legal Office and we will study the recommendation and see what can be done,” he added.

Quisumbing also said that the clubs tagged in the drug matrix based on the intelligence report of the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) that was released last week have already been monitored by the police.

“In 2016, we have already been saying that some of these clubs are being used as points of distribution points for drugs. When the drug matrix from PDEA came up, we were already much aware of the bars and clubs included in the party drug matrix and we are willing to work with the PDEA and the police in order to stop the spread of party drugs especially here in our city,” Quisumbing said.

Liv Super Club is a high-end night club located at the City Times Square along Mantawe Avenue, which in recent years has emerged as the new commercial strip in Mandaue City.

As early as 2017, police have claimed that party drugs were being peddled in bars like Liv Super Club, which is partly owned by Kenneth Dong, who has been linked to the smuggling of P6.4 billion of drugs from China.

Dong was arrested early this week in Muntinglupa City in Metro Manila./elb

