2 hurt in a road mishap along a busy street in Cebu City

CEBU CITY — Two people were injured after a public utility jeepney (PUJ) collided with a wing van along M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City on Friday afternoon.

Based on the initial investigation of the Mabolo Police Station, the 22-year-old male driver of the PUJ, whose name was not disclosed pending permission from his immediate relatives, sustained minor injuries on both his right and left legs. His legs were pinned by the impact of the collision.

A 23-year-old female passenger of the PUJ, which is plying the Ayala-Mandaue City route, was also rushed to a nearby hospital after she complained of suffering from pain in her pelvic area brought about by the impact.

Fortunately, the driver has been safely extracted from the PUJ, and bothhe and the female passenger are now safe from harm.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident, which has caused heavy traffic in the area, as the intersection is one of the city’s major thoroughfares connecting the downtown and uptown areas of Cebu City.

But the wing van’s driver, Lyndon Cabucayan, claimed that the PUJ could be running at high speed shortly before it collided into the truck’s right side.

Cabucayan, 35, and a resident of Barangay Sudlon, Cebu City, said his truck, which was carrying sacks of rice, already crossed M.J. Cuenco Avenue and was about to enter into a warehouse located along the highway when the incident happened.

“Nakaliko nako. Pasulod nako sa warehouse. Paglingi nako, layo pa gyud siya (PUJ),” said Cabucayan.

“Nakasulod na ang atubangan nga ligid sa sakyanan (truck) sa gate sa warehouse. Mao to nahibong ko nga nagbangga naman nuun sa toong bahin sa truck. Basin kusog iyang padagan unya uwan sad, dangog ang daan,” he added. / elb

