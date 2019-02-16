‘StarStruck’ holds auditions in Cebu today

CEBU CITY, Philippines Do you want to be the next big star in the country?

”StarStruck” Season 7 is now holding a two-day audition at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The show’s official Instagram page announced last February 15, Friday, that they will open the Cebu auditions on February 16 and 17.

“Last day in Manila today then Cebu, here we come!!! Get ready for #TheStarStruckExperience, mga Kapusong Cebuano,” the caption reads.

The show is open to all hopefuls ages 16 to 21 years old. Auditionees are encouraged to bring their original and photocopy of birth certificate and two recent photos, one close-up, and one full body.

For applicants below 18 years old, a certification signed by a parent or legal guardian is also needed with their identification cards.

“StarStruck” is a GMA Network’s original reality-based artista search which premiered in 2003.

Among the successful ”Starstruck” alumnus from Cebu is Diva Montelaba who finished first runner-up in female category in Season 5. Montelaba appeared in several GMA shows like “The Cure,” “Kambal Karibal,” “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko,” “Haplos,” “Tadhana,” “Alyas Robinhood,” “Poor Señorita,” “That’s My Amboy” and “Beautiful Strangers.”

Other Cebuano “StarStruck” are Elyson De Dios (Season 6), Claire Vande (Season 6) Dave Bornea (Season 6), Piero Vergara (Season 5), Hazel Uy (Season 4), Jay L Dizon (Season 3), and Di Queblawi (Season 3). /elb