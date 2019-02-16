Rainbow Warrior to visit Manila, Cebu in March to campaign against plastic pollution

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Rainbow Warrior will once again set sail in the Philippines from March 1 to 16 to amplify the voices of our communities and join the actions of the Filipino people as we boldly move as a nation to “Break Free from Plastic!”

The Greenpeace’s flagship will be visiting Manila and Cebu to campaign against plastic pollution and put a spotlight on how inaction and the irresponsibility of FMCG companies blight the prospects of a beautiful future for communities in the Philippines.

Greenpeace’s fleet of ships is a unique asset in the battle to save planet Earth and protect the global commons. Our ships are used at the forefront of Greenpeace campaigning, often sailing to remote areas to bear witness and take action against environmental destruction.

The Rainbow Warrior is the first ship in the fleet designed and built specifically for Greenpeace.

The ship sails primarily under wind power. Its 55m-high A-Frame mast system can carry far more sail than a conventional mast of the same size. This is the first time this design has been installed on a vessel of the Rainbow Warrior’s size.

The Warrior does have electric drive engines to help out when the weather isn’t suitable, but these are also built with sustainability in mind.

On board, up to 59 cubic meters of grey and black water can be stored, avoiding any need for at-sea disposal. And a special biological filtering system helps clean and recycle great water.