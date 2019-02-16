‘Drug user’ killed while sleeping inside home in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A man, whose common-law wife claimed was a drug user, was shot dead in his own bedroom in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, on Friday evening, February 15.

PO2 Randy Lozada, the investigator of the case, identified the victim as Renato Baculao who was asleep in his shanty at around 10:45 p.m. when two men, one wearing a helmet and the other a bonnet, entered the room and shot him multiple times.

Lozada said that witnesses revealed that two more men were waiting outside Baculao’s shanty on board two motorcycles believed to be serving lookouts.

According to initial investigation, Baculao died on the spot from multiple gushot wounds in the head and body, using .9 mm caliber pistol.

Lozada said that Baculao’s wife told the police that he was a drug user for some time, which could be a reason for his death.

However, Lozada said they were also looking into personal grudge as a possible motive since Balucao was involved in a feud with a neighbor during the New Year. /elb