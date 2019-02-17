Cebuano model Kyle Dwight Sabinay tries luck in StarStruck

By Michelle Joy Padayhag | February 17,2019 - 10:45 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Band Superstar” finalist Kyle Dwight Sabinay is trying his luck in GMA’s two-day “StarStruck” audition held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The 20-year old Cebuano model confirmed to Cebu Daily News that he auditioned last February 16, Saturday.

“I am a dreamer. I grab all the opportunities while I still can,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital when asked what made him decide to audition for the talent search.

He was also encouraged by his manager and friend Herbie Jumar to audition for StarStruck.

“Ingon man siya (Herbie) naa pa daw ko spark sa stage and ni support sad akong mama mao ni try sad ko. Kung madawat, good. Kung dili, at least ni try gihapon ko,” Sabinay said.

The 20-year old model enjoyed the StarStruck audition.

“Nibalik ang experience na kulba nga halong excitement. Naka meet sad ko og new friends. Naa sad nakaila nako uban unya nagpa picture. Uwaw sad,” he said.

When asked who is his favorite Kapuso actor, Sabinay said he looks up to “TODA One I Love” actor Ruru Madrid.

The StarStruck Cebu auditions started on February 16, Saturday and will end today, February 17, Sunday.

A native of Talisay City, Sabinay is a Grade 11 student of University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus.

Sabinay is not a newbie in the entertainment industry.

Aside from joining “Pinoy Band Superstar” in 2016, he represented Tali say City in Mr. Hannah’s World Tourism Philippines 2018.

also won several titles under his belt including Hari ng Duljo 2015, Hari ng C. Padilla 2015, Hiyas ng Carcar 2015, and Hari ng Lalin Festival Asturias 2016. /elb