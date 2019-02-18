Cebu City candidates sign peace covenant for secure and fair elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The candidates of Cebu City for this year’s May midterm elections set aside their political rivalries and signed a peace covenant for a fair and peaceful elections at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Monday, February 18, 2019.

At least 20 candidates joined in covenant signing, including Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, who is running for mayor in the elections under Team Barug. Labella’s running mate, former mayor Michael Rama, also signed the covenant

Vice Mayoral candidate, Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos, led the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) team in the absence of Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Read more: Mandaue City candidates sign pledge of integrity for peaceful midterm elections

Delos Santos said that the mayor had a prior commitment but will sign the covenant later in the day.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, CCPO, director, said that she is happy with the turn out of the signing of the covenant.

“I hope that they will stay true to the covenant,” said Garma.

Garma said she hopes that the signing would lower the Election Watchlist Areas (Ewas) category in Cebu City, which is currently at orange.

Orange category means there is presence of armed groups and violence in the area with intense political rivalry.

The highest category is red followed by orange and yellow. /bmjo