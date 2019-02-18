Cebuana Gabasa filled with ‘positive vibe’ going into PH Ladies Amateur Open

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuana golfer Junia Gabasa looks to ride the momentum of her most latest title conquest during the W Express RVF Cup as she prepares to go up against a stellar international cast in the Champion Philippine Ladies Amateur Open, which gets going Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Manila Golf and Country Club.

The 17-year-old Cebuana, a former MVPSF regional champ and a savvy veteran of many international competitions, bucked the odds to rule over a tough field in Canlubang last Friday, February 15, 2019, hitting clutch shots at the finish to hold off young Rianne Malixi by one and add the crown to her burgeoning list of victories.

“My victory gives me excitement and a positive vibe to compete in the Phl Ladies Open,” said Gabasa.

The Philippine Ladies Open drew one of the strongest casts ever, including reigning Asian Games gold medalist and defending champion Yuka Saso, a troika of young, talented Thai shotmakers and a mix of foreign players ready to take on the best at the well-kept layout making its return as host of the country’s premier championship.

Still, Gabasa will be coming into the 57th staging of the annual championship filled with confidence and a form tipped to reach its peak this week.

“I would say that anything can happen next week but I have to play my best and enjoy my game – taking it one day at a time and focusing on every shot.” /bmjo