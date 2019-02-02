SM foundation receives Anvil for PR Excellence

For its Annual Report, SM Foundation, Inc. was presented with an Anvil by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) under the Public Relations Tools category during the organization’s 54th Anvil Awards held on January 30 at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel in Resorts World Manila.

The award was given based on the Annual Report’s Content (relevance, messaging, information sufficiency, suitability to target publics, and excellence of writing and editing); Concept Design and Creative Execution (quality of printing, photos, visuals and other design elements, layout, readability, and originality); and Impact (how it achieved its PR objective and engaged the target publics).

SM Foundation, the socio-civic arm of the SM Group was founded by Mr. Henry “Tatang” Sy Sr., who until his demise served as the Foundation’s Chairman of the Board. As envisioned by Mr. Sy , SM Foundation pursues advocacies in education, health and wellness, outreach and livelihood as well as a religious advocacy with the guiding philosophy of “People Helping People”

In Cebu, SM Foundation has helped several communities through its numerous corporate social responsibility efforts such as donation of school buildings, scholarship grants to underprivileged but deserving students, refurbishing and adoption of health centers and a military hospital, medical & dental mission in SM malls and nearby cities & municipalities, relief operations to fire and earthquake victims, and farmers training program in partnership with the Department of Agriculture.