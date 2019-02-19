Cebuano filmmaker’s recipe of a dream project: Bisaya movie, Bantayan Island and Bela Padilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Bisaya film about Bantayan Island with award-winning Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla in it is among the dream projects of Cebuano filmmaker, Eli Razo.

Razo, who recenty bagged the major awards of the Sinulog Short Film Festival 2019 for his short film entry “Usa Ka Libo,” said he dreamed of producing this blockbuster Bisaya movie that would make Cebuanos proud.

“That is the goal. That is the dream film for now. It might be a love story,” Razo told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview.

As he envisioned his dream film, Razo said he would want to work with award-winning Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla.

“She is good and natural pa gyud. She is a very intelligent person. She really loves what she is doing,” said Razo on his thoughts about Padilla.

This dream film, however, is not impossible for Razo, who have proven that he can create an award winning film in “Usa Ka Libo.”

“Usa Ka Libo” is Razo’s short film entry tha won most of the major awards in the recently held Sinulog Short Film Festival 2019 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

“Usa Ka Libo” (One Thousand) bagged the Best Short Film, Best in Sound Engineering and Musical Scoring, Best in Editing, Best in Cinematography, and Best Story and Screenplay.

Razo also won the Best Director while the film’s lead actress Myrgen Santillan won the Best Actress award.

He believes that the formula in winning are hitting the criteria, luck, and hard work.

“It is also a matter of right time and having a good team. We really worked hard for it. Without a doubt, it was a good quality film,” said Razo about “Usa Ka Libo.”

Aside from the dream film, Razo, who hails from Sta. Fe town in Bantayan Island, said he would also want Sta. Fe town to have its own Visayan International Film Festival.

“If you think about it, the reason people love to go there because of the beach. They love the lifestyle. The beach, stars, repeat that in Santa Fe,” he said.

The film festival will also promote the island which will also bring local and international personalities.

“I will start in the next three years guro. I start small,” said Razo, who is also the president of the tourism association of Sta. Fe town./dbs