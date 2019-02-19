Habitat for Humanity Philippines, University of Cebu ink P5M donation to help communities in need

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Habitat for Humanity Philippines and the University of Cebu (UC) formalized their P5-million partnership through a signing ceremony on February 8, 2019.

Margarita Moran-Floirendo, board member and ambassador of Habitat for Humanity Philippines, said “the youth is one of the leading voices in supporting our advocacy. We are grateful that (the) University of Cebu is one with us in furthering our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

“Through this partnership, we will encourage more students to actively engage in community development and spark the spirit of volunteerism and genuine concern for those in need,” she added.

UC will support Habitat projects within the province in the next three years, including building new homes, youth empowerment through formation of campus chapters in university campuses and youth leadership training through the Habitat Young Leaders Build Leadership Academy.

The Leadership Academy is a two-day leadership training program that teaches young people to create a community vision tree, identify community issues, and implement a project to address the issues. This program is designed to give equal opportunity to all the youth to gain leadership skills while creating future socially conscious leaders.

“Part of our vision is to give hope and transform lives of communities,” University of Cebu Chancellor Candice Gotianuy said.

“We look forward to working with Habitat Philippines in making that a reality,” Gotianoy added.

Also present during the signing ceremony were Atty. Manuel Elijah J. Sarausad , head of the Legal Affairs Office of the AWG Group; Ofelia Mana, UC vice chancellor; Yummy Jalijali of the Habitat for Humanity Asia-Pacific Resource Development Office; and Jose D. Rosel of the Habitat Philippines Resource Development Office.