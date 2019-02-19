Kia introduces Soluto subcompact during brand relaunch in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines – Things are looking bright for the Kia brand in Cebu.

This after the Korean automaker was re-launched in Cebu last Feb. 15, 2019 at the Ayala Center Cebu together with the unveiling of the newest member in its vehicle lineup, the Soluto subcompact sedan.

Kia in Cebu will still be distributed solely by the Gateway Group. But what’s new and exciting is that the brand will now be handled in the Philippines by Ayala’s AC Automotive under the AC Industrial Technology Holdings, Inc. (AC Industrials).

Kia will be the sixth mobility brand of Ayala, joining Honda, Isuzu, Volkswagen, KTM and Maxus.

Present during the relaunch were Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada, Gateway Group president Markane Goho and Kia Cebu General Manager Lowell Belarmino.

The Soluto, which will be sourced from China, is a 4-door subcompact sedan with 1.4 liter engine with CVVT, mated to either a manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

All variants of the Soluto, including the base model with come standard with a touch screen infotainment system, anti-lock braking system, front airbags and a driver’s armrest. /bmjo