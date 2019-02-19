Duterte signs into law Lifetime Cellphone Number Act

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure that seeks to allow subscribers to keep their mobile phone number for life.

Duterte signed the Mobile Number Portability Act, which Congress ratified on November 13 last year, last Feb. 8.

Under the law, also known as the Lifetime Cellphone Number Act, subscribers will be able to keep their mobile number even if they change service providers.

The law mandates public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to provide the mobile number portability feature to users for free.

PTEs should also be able to transfer subscribers to another PTE or they would face fines of up to P1 million and the revocation of their franchise.

Under the act, the National Telecommunications Commission is given six months to come up with the implementing rules and regulations so that the law can be implemented immediately.