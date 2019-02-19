SM Malls in Cebu support autism week celebration

The SM Cares together with the Autism Society of the Philippine Cebu Chapter will celebrate the Autism Week with this year’s theme “Tugon sa mga Pilipinong may “K” Dulot ng Autismo #kakayahan, #kagalingan, #kakanyahan, #katalinuhan, #kapansanan.

This annual event is mandated by Presidential Proclamation 711 signed by former president Fidel Ramos to generate public awareness on autism, which now affects nearly 900,000 Filipinos and for the provision of educational, health and social services for these individuals.

The Autism Society of the Philippines will hold the Angels Walk around SM City Cebu on February 23 beginning at 1PM. The Angels Walk will end at the 3rd level near SM Cinema (Trade Hall side) where members of the group will open a photo exhibit. Spearheaded by SM Cares, Autism Society Philippines, and the National Council on Disability Affairs, the program aims to integrate differently-abled people into mainstream society and highlight how their abilities can be beneficial to the community.

The exhibit include photos taken by children with autism thru a point and shoot camera and also photos taken by volunteer photographers that captured the bonding moments of the child with autism with their father, mother or sibling.

A special mass will be offered on February 24, Sunday, at 9AM in Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu by parents and different support groups of those with autism.

Children with Autism will get to experience working in SM Supermarket in SM City Cebu during their Adaptation Day from 10am to 11am on February 26, and February 28 in SM Seaside City Cebu. These children will act as baggers and greeters. SM Storyland will treat these special children with rides and other fun activities.

The Autism Week in Cebu will culminate with a special program where children with autism will showcase their talents at the Event Centre of SM City Cebu at 10AM on March 1.

SM Supermalls has also made their malls environment non-handicapping and barrier-free for all people with disabilities. And since the partnership, SM Supermalls has supported ASP’s major projects like the Angels Walk for Autism, Colors of A Spectrum Exhibit, Sensory Friendly Films and the Autism Beyond Borders Conference.