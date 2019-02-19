Chemistry biggest challenge for Hontiveros’ Cebu City-Max4 team

Cebu City, Philippines – The Cebu City-Max4 Birada squad of head coach Dondon Hontiveros is keen to work on its chemistry as it prepares for the second leg of the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup this Saturday, February 24, 2019, at the SM Megamall in Cubao.

The Cebuanos finished with an even 1-1 win-loss record, winning over the Vigan Wolves, 21-19, and losing to the Pasay Voyagers, 12-21, in the first leg last Saturday, February 16.

Hontiveros, the Cebuano hoops legend who has been tasked with forming and leading this 3×3 squad composed of current and former Cesafi standouts, said he hopes for a better showing from his team in the second leg this weekend.

The team will be composed of reigning Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte, JR Puerto, Nichole Ubalde and Fletcher Galvez.

“They already know what it takes to win, though lisod lang makuha ang perfect chemistry kay naa man si Rey (Suerte) sa Manila. But having him gives us a different dimension. Garexx (Puerto) has been showing he can knock the outside shots and Nico (Ubalde) always bring that hustle,” said Hontiveros.

Puerto, the former Cebu City Shark forward, said the biggest adjustment they have to make was playing in an air-conditioned environment.

“Kaya ra namo tanan kuntra. Amo ra i-maintain amo endurance kay sa 3×3 na liga, hangin importante kay paspas kaayu ang duwa,” said the former Cesafi slam dunk king.

The first leg was won by the Bataan Risers quartet of Alvin Pasaol, Anton Asistio, Sean Maganti and Cebuano Leonard Santillan. /bmjo