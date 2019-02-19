Cebuano wonderkid Steve Nash Enriquez learning a lot in rookie season with NU

Cebu City, Philippines – The wonder kid from Minglanilla, Steve Nash Enriquez, may not be getting as much playing time as he is used to in National University-Nazareth Bullpups’ campaign for the UAAP juniors basketball title but it doesn’t mean he’s wasting any time whatsoever.

Although the 17-year-old Cebuano did not get to see any time on the floor in Game 1 of the UAAP finals last Monday (February 18, 2019), which saw NU take down the reigning champs Ateneo de Manila, 70-58, Enriquez says he is taking everything in stride, absorbing everything he can for when it’s his time to play.

“The experience is great, lalo na kung makakalaban mo yung top high school players dito sa Manila at syempre, sobrang ganda rin dahil sa rookie year ko nakapasok kami sa finals,” said Enriquez, the grandson of PBA pioneer, the late Alfredo Enriquez.

A speedy guard who rose to prominence during the 2017 Samsam Gullas Cup, Enriquez was heavily recruited by a number of schools before eventually deciding to leave the University of the Visayas (UV) and make his way to NU.

Enriquez shares that the disparity of skill level between players there in Manila and here in Cebu isn’t that big, but it’s a whole different story once height is taken into account.

“Hindi naman gaano kalayo yung agwat ng laro, same lang din sa Cebu. There are players lang talaga na sobrang tangkad at mahihirapan ka talaga,” said Enriquez.

Being a rookie, Enriquez says he fully understands his role and is learning a lot during the season, regardless of how much playing time he is given by head coach Goldwyn Monteverde.

“Maraming learnings sa season na ito. Bilang rookie kailangan mo lang talagang maging competetive sa court at sa ensayo dahil diyan talaga nagsisimula lahat.”

Game 2 of the Finals will be on Friday, February 22, 2019. /bmjo