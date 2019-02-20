JCI Mandaue inducts new set of officers

Embarking on the theme “Together We Prosper,” the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Mandaue chapter celebrated its 56th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies last February 9, 2019 at the Citi Park Hotel.

The formal gathering brought together JCI members from all ten of the JCI chapters in Central Visayas, and delegates from sister chapter JCI Samcheonpo South Korea, Aklan, and Iligan to witness the turnover and induction of JCI Mandaue’s Presidents and Board of Directors. Sister chapter agreements were also signed with the 3 Bohol chapters – JCI Boholana Kisses, JCI Bohol Limestone, and JCI Chocolate Hills.

Businessman Rodrigo Limpot Jr. was inducted the 2019 President, turned-over from his predecessor, South Korean Sung Ho “Andrew” Tae.

The new set of Board of Directors include Sung Ho “Andrew” Tae as Immediate Past President, Nike Enriquez Cagulada (EVP-Internal), Eric Paolo Smith (EVP-External), Brandon Lavilla (Secretary), Kim Ngo (VP Business), Sam Uy (VP Community), Judee Kwan (VP International), Edmar Dionson (VP Individual), Archie Arizo (Treasurer), Paolo Saberon (Local Training Director), Daniel Ismael (VP Communications), Kristoffer Yurong (Auditor & Protocol Officer), and Joseph Ortiz (PRO).

The event also marked the first time the chapter inducted Deputy Vice Presidents, as membership and projects have been expected to grow further in the coming years.

In his speech, President Limpot highlighted his goals of “partnering with companies to have an independent money making scheme for the sustainability of the chapter.” He also underscored the need for humility, critical thought, and the spirit of volunteerism among members to ensure the real purpose and values of JCI are lived out as active citizens for the community. The growth of the chapter both in terms of operational efficiency, individual and community development can best be achieved if we look after each other, and if we work together. Thus the theme — together we prosper.

The program for the evening had Mandaue City Vice Mayor Atty. Carlo Fortuna, a Past President of JCI Mandaue as inspirational speaker; iLearners founder and social media influencer Doyzkie Buenaviaje as keynote speaker, and JCI Philippines’ 2019 National Executive Vice President Disston Tan as Guest of Honor.

It was indeed a “merry” evening for JCI Mandaue, a term often used to describe the chapter’s members — the Merry Men of JCI — because of the fun and casual attitude they bring to projects and events. The evening ended with the revival signing and dancing of the Jaycees March.

JCI Mandaue, founded in 1964, is one of the oldest JCI chapters in the Visayas. The chapter played host to the 38th Visayas Area Conference last September 2018 and have also inaugurated their first daycare center in Brgy. Guizo, Mandaue City in December 2018. The chapter is aiming to inaugurate two more daycare centers this year as a result of their partnership with the Kwangjeong Church of South Korea.