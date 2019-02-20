Duterte’s presence in Cebu proclamation rally seen to boost candidacy of local allies

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The local allies of President Rodrigo Duterte believe that his presence in an upcoming proclamation rally here will boost their chances in the midterm polls this May.

Cebu City Councilor Raymond Garcia told CDN Digital that the president is expected to acknowledge PDP Laban bets during a proclamation rally at the Plaza Independencia on Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019, the same day Cebu City celebrates its 82nd Charter Day.

The political activity for the candidates of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) will start at 4 p.m.

“It’s going to be a proclamation rally, meaning dalhon niya iyang senatorial line up, ang mga PDP Laban nga mga senators, mga guest candidates niya, mga adopted candidates ug iyang i-proclaim. He will also acknowledge the local political parties I am just not certain if there will be an actual gyud nga pag-isa sa mga kamot,” Gacia said.

Barug PDP-Laban candidates in Cebu City, led by their standard bearer, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, will go up against Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

“That is a very big boost to the candidacy of the local allies, labi na kami sa Barug-PDP Laban [in Cebu City]. The president is a very popular president. He still enjoys the trust and confidence, according to a survey, of 82 percent of Filipinos and even higher here in the Visayas,” Garcia said.

“To be endorsed by a president that popular, then it will also suffice to say that his endorsement will translate to votes coming from his supporters. In that sense, advantageous kaayo sa iyang mga local allies,” he added.

Garcia also said that the Mayor’s Office has already released a memorandum asking the council to convene within the week to pass a resolution for the free usage of the Plaza for the activity. /bmjo