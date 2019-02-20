Police investigate business angle as a motive in the failed ambush in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police investigators are looking into the business angle as one of the possible motives behind the attempt on the life of a businessman in Mandaue City on Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019.

This developed as Senior Superintendent Julian Entoma, director of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the victim, identified as John Dinoro, told the police he had not receive any death threat prior to the incident and would not know who would want him dead.

However, Dinoro, who is in his 40s, also confided to the police that he owed another businessman a “huge amount of money,” according to Entoma.

Entoma clarified that since the investigation is still ongoing, they are not counting out other possible motives of the morning ambush in Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.

“Ongoing pa atong investigation ani. Dili kaayo ta kaingon nga business-related gyud. Or basin personal. Pero nakahisgut to siya nakautang siya pero limited ra ang information iyahang gi-provide sa atoa so far. Ato pa nang palawmon,” Entoma said.

He added that based on the victim’s accounts, the shooters were on two motorcycles. Each motorcycle had two people on board. They shot at the businessman’s white Toyota Fortuner just meters away from his home. Investigators recovered five empty shells of .45 caliber bullets from the area.

Entoma said Denero was with his wife. Both were unharmed.

“Padung to siya hatud sa iyahang asawa (sa trabaho) kay gikan to sila sa ilaha. Paghawa nila sa ilahang balay, gi drop-off sa niya ilang anak sa skwelahan pagkahuman gihatud na niya iyahang asawa ayha dayun nahitabo,” said Entoma./elb