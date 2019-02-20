PDP-Laban seeks free use of Plaza Independencia for political gathering on Sunday

LOOK: The February 11 letter of Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia asking acting mayor Edgar Labella to authorize use of the Plaza Independencia grounds for Sunday’s political gathering organized by the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Members of the Cebu City Council are set to convene for a special session on Thursday to grant Labella the authority to waive the corresponding fees for the use of the plaza.

Garcia, an ally of the Barug PDP-Laban, said they expected at least 30,000 supporters and 300 VIPs during the gathering.