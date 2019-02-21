Mayor Reluya to undergo surgery to get bullet left in her body

CEBU CITY, Philippines— San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya will undergo surgery sometime in March or April to remove a bullet that is still stuck in her body following the ambush that claimed that life of her husband, Councilor Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya Jr., and two of the town’s employees.

Reluya, in her first interview aired over dyAB’s Arangkada today, February 21, said she could not be certain yet when she will report as town mayor again as her wounds are still healing.

“That we cannot tell [when will I return as town mayor], Sir, kay naa pa man akong mga samad. Ang bala naa pa man sa akong lawas and sa pagkawala nako, ang ubang mga samad na heal na. Ang advice sa doctor, kinahanglan ipa-heal pa kung asa ang bala and i-schedule ko for operation sometime in March or April,” Reluya said.

During the interview, Reluya narrated for the first time the details of the January 22 ambush along the national highway in Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

According to Reluya, they were about to drop off their Local Economic, Investment and Promotions Officer Ricky Monterona, one of the fatalities of the ambush, who was supposed to take a ride at the MyBus Terminal in Barangay Linao, as Monterona was heading home to Lapu-lapu City.

“Ni-menor na mi then ako may moabli sa pultahan, ni-stoop ko ug ni-extend ko to open the door ba. Pag-extend nako naa na may nipaka, kaduha, katulo unya sunod-sunod na,” said Reluya who was then sitting at the rightmost side in the second row of the Toyota Grandia that they were riding.

Reluya said the strafing lasted for about a minute. She said her husband covered her while she was praying the Apostles’ Creed during the entire time that their vehicle was being peppered with bullets.

“Pirmirong igo, I saw him (Nonoy). Fatal gyud [ang igo] sa ulo,” Reluya said.

“The entire time I was praying the Apostles’ Creed and yung ‘Lord jesus, cover me with your blood. Cover me with the mantle of your love and protection.’ While I was praying, yung dugo ni Nonoy, my husband, nitulo siya sa akong ulo and I was fully covered,” Reluya added.

Neither the mayor, who sustained four gunshot wounds from the ambush, nor their children were able to attend the burial and wake of Councilor Reluya, who was laid to rest in his hometown in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

“Naa pa ko sa denial stage. I havent seen him (nonoy) ever since nagbuwag mi sa Grandia. Ganahan ko nga katong pagbiya namo sa balay, I want to see him that way. wa ko nitan-aw og picture niya while recovering. di ko ganahan nga makadungog sa cause of death. I want to remember him as yung gwapo nga Nonoy, the usual nga pagbiya namo that is what I want to project,” she said.

Although they had two close-in security aides, Reluya said they were too complacent since they did not have any involvement in illegal drugs or any illegal activity.

“Wala mi kontra except sa politics. Wala mi na-argabyadong tawo. Dili mi related into drugs, mao na nga kompiyansa lang gyud mi,” she said.

The mayor, however, refused to say if she suspects a certain person to be behind the crime, saying that she does not want to preempt the investigation of the police.

The police earlier identified two of the gunmen who carried out the ambush against Reluya’s group. However, they have yet to identify the mastermind./elb