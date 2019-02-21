Cebu Province/DBBH to face Cebu City/USJ-R for CVIRAA 2019 secondary football title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) Liloan-manned Cebu Province secondary football team advanced to the finals after blanking Bohol Province, 3-0, in the ongoing Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet held in Dumaguete City on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

With the win, Cebu Province earned the right to face the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R)-manned Cebu City, which earlier clinched the first finals ticket with a 4-0 routing of Negros Oriental early Thursday.

According to head coach Jun Pintuan, after five years, Cebu Province is back in the finals of the secondary football competition of the regional meet which will serve as the Central Visayas selection event to the Palarong Pambansa slated this summer in Davao.

The Cebu Province squad kept its record immaculate after not having conceded any of its matches enroute to the finals on Thursday afternoon.

Scoring goals for Cebu Province were Deo Prinz Niño Ortiz, who is the team’s lone pick from Barili, Delhonor Maglasang and John Rio Douglas Mojico. /bmjo