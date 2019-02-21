Mayor Reluya dangles P2.2 million cash reward, appeals to eyewitnesses to help in investigation

By Rosalie Abatayo |February 21,2019 - 12:20 PM

 

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya shows the hotline numbers for those who want to help with the investigation. CDN Digital photo | Rosalie Abatayo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — San Fernando Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya put up a P2.2 million cash bounty for those who can provide significant information that can complete the investigation on the January 22, 2019 ambush that killed her husband, Councilor Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya Jr., and two others.

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya dangles P2.2 million reward

JUST IN: San Fernando Mayor Lakambini "Neneth" Reluya dangles a P2.2 million cash reward to anyone who can provide vital information that can help in the investigation on the ambush of her group last January 22, 2019 in Talisay City. | Rosalie Abatayo

Cebu Daily News 发布于 2019年2月20日周三

Mayor Reluya, in an interview on Thursday, February 21, 2019, said the amount was raised by her family and friends.

“Three days after the incident and while nag-recuperate ko, na-raise na man ni nila. Daghan man gyud ang nagmahal ni Nonoy,” said Reluya.

Read more: San Fernando mayor survives ambush

Reluya said she has high hopes that the remaining unidentified persons linked to the ambush, including the mastermind, will be identified soon.

She also appealed to eyewitnesses, particularly motorists who were plying the national highway in Barangay Linao, Talisay City during the ambush, to help in the investigation.

Read more: Police have identified prime suspect in Mayor Reluya’s ambush

“At the time, traffic man gud to sa pikas lane so naa toy daghan nga eyewitnesses. Ang ako lang hangyo nila to please help us nga ma-resolve ni nga case,” Reluya said.

Reluya provided the following hotline numbers for those who want to give information that can help with the investigation:

– 0906 315 7045

– 0922 342 7228

– 0939 406 8325

Reluya said the information that they will receive will be verified by the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) for the Reluya Ambush. /bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.